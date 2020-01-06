AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +14%
444
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +36%
1960
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +12%
2462
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +54%
11129
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +16%
1055
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +50%
4322
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
