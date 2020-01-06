Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 4500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +239%
2018
Ryzen 3 3200U
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +30%
2485
Ryzen 3 3200U
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +178%
11369
Ryzen 3 3200U
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +183%
4376
Ryzen 3 3200U
1549

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 5 4500U?
