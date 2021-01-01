AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 958 vs 646 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +45%
450
310
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +164%
1999
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +27%
2484
1951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +167%
11436
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +49%
974
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +123%
3444
1544
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
