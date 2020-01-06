AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 3 3300X +9%
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1960
Ryzen 3 3300X +18%
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2462
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11129
Ryzen 3 3300X +13%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4322
Ryzen 3 3300X +28%
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
