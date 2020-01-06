AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 3 4300G +1%
449
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2462
Ryzen 3 4300G +5%
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11129
Ryzen 3 4300G +4%
11579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 4300G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 4300G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 3 4300G