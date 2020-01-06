AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +2%
447
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +29%
2018
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +3%
2485
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +43%
11369
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +6%
1064
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +38%
4376
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
