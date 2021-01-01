Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 5400U

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 4500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1058 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U
11274
Ryzen 3 5400U +8%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Ryzen 5 4500U?
