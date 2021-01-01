AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 1030 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
468
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2499
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11384
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1050
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3864
4036
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
