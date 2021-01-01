Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350GE and 4500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 1030 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 35x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE or Ryzen 5 4500U?
