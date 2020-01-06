AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +28%
444
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1960
Ryzen 5 1600 +31%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +20%
2462
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11129
Ryzen 5 1600 +10%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
1055
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4322
Ryzen 5 1600 +20%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|219 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
