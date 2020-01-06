Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 4500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U
1960
Ryzen 5 1600 +31%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +20%
2462
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U
11129
Ryzen 5 1600 +10%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
1055
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U
4322
Ryzen 5 1600 +20%
5186

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 April 11, 2017
Launch price - 219 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 32x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 5 4500U?
