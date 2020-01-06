AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +19%
450
377
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Ryzen 5 2600 +39%
2748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +10%
2510
2281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11491
Ryzen 5 2600 +15%
13269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
1069
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4310
Ryzen 5 2600 +32%
5692
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
