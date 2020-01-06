AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +7%
447
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +2%
2018
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +4%
2485
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +20%
11369
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +8%
1064
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
4376
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i5 10400H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i5 10400F