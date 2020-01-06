AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 5 3600XT +13%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1960
Ryzen 5 3600XT +103%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2462
Ryzen 5 3600XT +13%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11129
Ryzen 5 3600XT +69%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Ryzen 5 3600XT +23%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4322
Ryzen 5 3600XT +65%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10300H or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10210U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT