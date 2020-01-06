Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 4600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +129%
3311
Ryzen 3 3200G
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +13%
2491
Ryzen 3 3200G
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +102%
14662
Ryzen 3 3200G
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +51%
4356
Ryzen 3 3200G
2879

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

