AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +14%
443
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +129%
3311
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +13%
2491
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +102%
14662
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +18%
1071
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +51%
4356
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
