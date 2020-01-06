AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
443
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +112%
3311
1563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +6%
2491
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +89%
14662
7749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +10%
1071
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +42%
4356
3073
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U