AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 5 4600G +8%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Ryzen 5 4600G +1%
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2507
Ryzen 5 4600G +8%
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15236
Ryzen 5 4600G +14%
17305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1