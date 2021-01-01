Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 4600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +68%
7804
Ryzen 3 5300U
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +44%
14615
Ryzen 3 5300U
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +64%
5399
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 4600H?
