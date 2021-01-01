AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +3%
1147
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +68%
7804
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +44%
14615
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +7%
1085
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +64%
5399
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
