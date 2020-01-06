Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 4600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 979 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +23%
3370
Ryzen 5 2600
2748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +11%
2531
Ryzen 5 2600
2281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +14%
15129
Ryzen 5 2600
13269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +11%
1095
Ryzen 5 2600
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H
5624
Ryzen 5 2600 +1%
5692

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 4600H?
