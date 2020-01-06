AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +9%
455
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +72%
3389
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +5%
2507
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +61%
15236
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +11%
1092
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +13%
4431
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 10300H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G