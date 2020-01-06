AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +8%
2507
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +75%
15236
8709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +20%
1092
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +52%
4431
2924
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1