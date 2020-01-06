AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +25%
455
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +126%
3389
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +24%
2507
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +111%
15236
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +77%
1092
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +62%
4431
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
