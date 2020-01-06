Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 3550H

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 4600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +99%
3389
Ryzen 5 3550H
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +19%
2507
Ryzen 5 3550H
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +86%
15236
Ryzen 5 3550H
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +100%
1092
Ryzen 5 3550H
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +139%
4431
Ryzen 5 3550H
1853

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
92 (86.8%)
14 (13.2%)
Total votes: 106

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 4600H?
EnglishРусский