AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 5 3600 +6%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Ryzen 5 3600 +6%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2507
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15236
Ryzen 5 3600 +18%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1092
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Ryzen 5 3600 +66%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
25 (54.3%)
21 (45.7%)
Total votes: 46
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800H
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 1035G4
- Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5 10600K
- Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5 10500
- Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5 10300H