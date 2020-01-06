Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H
3389
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H
15236
Ryzen 5 3600X +21%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H
1092
Ryzen 5 3600X +17%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431
Ryzen 5 3600X +59%
7029

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 95 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

