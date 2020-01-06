AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 5 3600X +10%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2507
Ryzen 5 3600X +7%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15236
Ryzen 5 3600X +21%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1092
Ryzen 5 3600X +17%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Ryzen 5 3600X +59%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 5 3600X