AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +2%
455
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +68%
3389
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +1%
2507
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +34%
15236
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +3%
1092
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600H +1%
4431
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
