AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.85 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2020
|March 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.85 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
