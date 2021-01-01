Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 4600HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1106 vs 898 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 35 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +226%
9059
Ryzen 5 3500U
2781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +16%
2511
Ryzen 5 3500U
2156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +85%
14738
Ryzen 5 3500U
7956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +69%
5343
Ryzen 5 3500U
3165

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 7, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35-54 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 4600HS?
