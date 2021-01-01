AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1106 vs 898 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +50%
1164
775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +226%
9059
2781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +16%
2511
2156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +85%
14738
7956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +24%
1124
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +69%
5343
3165
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
