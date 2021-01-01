AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1102 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2490
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
2604
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14668
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
17934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6357
Ryzen 5 3600 +6%
6757
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
