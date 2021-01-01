AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2490
2499
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +29%
14668
11384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +6%
1109
1050
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +65%
6357
3864
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
