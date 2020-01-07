AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 957 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
Ryzen 5 4600H +2%
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14327
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
14854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +13%
1100
970
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600HS +61%
6355
3957
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
