AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +62%
477
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +345%
2648
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +31%
2497
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +256%
14575
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +49%
1094
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +247%
5370
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i3 10110U