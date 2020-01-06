AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +9%
477
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +69%
2648
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +4%
2497
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +83%
14575
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +9%
1094
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +70%
5370
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
