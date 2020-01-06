Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 5 4600G

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 4600U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U
2648
Ryzen 5 4600G +29%
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U
14575
Ryzen 5 4600G +19%
17305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 5 4600U?
EnglishРусский