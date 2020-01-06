Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.85 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 March 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.85 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 4600U?
