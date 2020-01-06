Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 5 4500U

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 4600U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +31%
2648
Ryzen 5 4500U
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +28%
14575
Ryzen 5 4500U
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +23%
5370
Ryzen 5 4500U
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 23x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
13 (52%)
12 (48%)
Total votes: 25

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 4600U?
EnglishРусский