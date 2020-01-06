AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +2%
2530
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 4600U +1%
14446
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Ryzen 5 4600HS +2%
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5153
Ryzen 5 4600HS +23%
6355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1