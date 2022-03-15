AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1170
Ryzen 5 4600G +4%
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7107
Ryzen 5 4600G +31%
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +15%
3018
2634
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +26%
19439
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1108
Ryzen 5 4600G +7%
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5455
Ryzen 5 4600G +6%
5807
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
