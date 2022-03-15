AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 5 4600G VS AMD Ryzen 5 5500 AMD Ryzen 5 4600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4600G and 5500 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 4600G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen 2 Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 37x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 90°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5500 n/a Ryzen 5 4600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 12