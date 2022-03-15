Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 5500
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500
1170
Ryzen 5 4600G +4%
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500
7107
Ryzen 5 4600G +31%
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +15%
3018
Ryzen 5 4600G
2634
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +26%
19439
Ryzen 5 4600G
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500
1108
Ryzen 5 4600G +7%
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500
5455
Ryzen 5 4600G +6%
5807
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a
Ryzen 5 4600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 5 5500?
