AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 3 5300G

AMD Ryzen 5 5500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 5500
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +5%
1473
Ryzen 3 5300G
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +52%
7998
Ryzen 3 5300G
5273
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Boost Clock - 1700 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 5500?
