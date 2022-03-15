AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1289
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8453
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3057
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +5%
1473
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +52%
7998
5273
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
