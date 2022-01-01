Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 3200G

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 897 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +115%
7086
Ryzen 3 3200G
3301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
2443
Ryzen 3 3200G
2196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +84%
13110
Ryzen 3 3200G
7135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +62%
4933
Ryzen 3 3200G
3040
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 September 30, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Picasso
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 448 512
TMUs 28 32
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 10-45 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 5 5500U?
