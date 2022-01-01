AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 897 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +24%
1170
940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +115%
7086
3301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
2443
2196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +84%
13110
7135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +23%
1099
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +62%
4933
3040
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Picasso
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|512
|TMUs
|28
|32
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
