AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 3200U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.54 TFLOPS
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1112 vs 796 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +298%
7167
Ryzen 3 3200U
1801
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +35%
2502
Ryzen 3 3200U
1858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +238%
13577
Ryzen 3 3200U
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +226%
5433
Ryzen 3 3200U
1665

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 448 192
TMUs 28 12
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 3
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U +105%
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 5 5500U?
