AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.54 TFLOPS
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1112 vs 796 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +52%
1177
775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +298%
7167
1801
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +35%
2502
1858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +238%
13577
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +40%
1129
809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +226%
5433
1665
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|192
|TMUs
|28
|12
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|3
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1