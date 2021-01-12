AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.54 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 708 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +40%
1155
825
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +268%
7157
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +32%
2492
1882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +226%
13452
4126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +52%
1074
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +216%
4619
1464
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|192
|TMUs
|28
|12
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|3
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
