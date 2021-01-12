AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1111 vs 861 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +5%
458
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +67%
2618
1572
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +8%
2534
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +79%
13952
7789
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +29%
1118
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +141%
5570
2311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3