AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 4600G VS AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600G We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4600G and 5500U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 25 vs 65 Watt

Newer - released 6-months later

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 4600G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 July 21, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Lucienne Zen 2 Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 37x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 10-25 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 448 448 TMUs 28 28 ROPs 7 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 4600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12