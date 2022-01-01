AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7106
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2478
Ryzen 3 5425U +13%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +37%
13293
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4878
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
