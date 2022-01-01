Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
2478
Ryzen 3 5425U +13%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +37%
13293
Ryzen 3 5425U
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Barcelo
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

