AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 6-months later
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
1178
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +18%
7132
6050
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2463
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +17%
13279
11379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +8%
4895
4526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
