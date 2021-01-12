Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5450U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1112 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
13577
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
12230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

