AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1112 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2502
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +20%
3007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
13577
12230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1129
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +16%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +17%
5433
4640
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
