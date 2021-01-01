Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 2500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 2500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2500U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 702 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +139%
5753
Ryzen 5 2500U
2407

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 2500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 5 5500U?
