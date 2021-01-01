AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 702 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
354
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1315
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1889
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +54%
1091
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +139%
5753
2407
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
