AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 979 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
1091
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
5753
5692
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
