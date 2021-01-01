Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 979 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
1091
Ryzen 5 2600
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
5753
Ryzen 5 2600
5692

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 34x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 5500U?
