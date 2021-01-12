AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1098 vs 922 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +21%
1098
909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +40%
5047
3602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
