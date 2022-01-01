AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400GE – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 927 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +6%
2463
2331
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +46%
13279
9073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +18%
1104
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +49%
4895
3287
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Picasso
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|704
|TMUs
|28
|44
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
