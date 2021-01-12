Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 3450U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3450U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 786 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +25%
2492
Ryzen 5 3450U
1998
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +93%
13452
Ryzen 5 3450U
6953
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +89%
4619
Ryzen 5 3450U
2442

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 448 512
TMUs 28 32
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 10-45 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3450U +2%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U or Ryzen 5 5500U?
