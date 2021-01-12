AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 786 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +25%
2492
1998
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +93%
13452
6953
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +37%
1074
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +89%
4619
2442
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|512
|TMUs
|28
|32
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
